GOB Chemistry
Determine from the following choices which correctly show the equality and conversion factor/s for 12.5 mg of Captopril per tablet of Captopril.
Write the equality and conversion factors for:
An oral antiseptic label reads 10 mg Povidone-iodine (USP) per 1 mL solution.
Identify the numbers as exact or measured, and if measured, give the number of significant figures.
Determine from the following choices which correctly show the equality and conversion factors for nanograms and grams.
True or False: Only one conversion factor can be written for the equality 1 m = 1000 mm since a conversion factor can neither be inverted nor altered.
List down the conversion factors required to convert mm2 to in2