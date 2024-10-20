GOB Chemistry
Determine whether the compound formed from the hypothetical elements A and B is ionic or molecular.
Consider the following elements: tellurium, rubidium, bismuth, astatine, and strontium.
Identify the element that would form both a covalent and an ionic bond. (Note: There could be more than one answer.) Explain.
True or False. A coordinate covalent bond is another term for a covalent bond wherein two atoms share one or more electron pairs.
Determine if these compounds are ionic or molecular.
Ag2O PCl3 CO2 CaS