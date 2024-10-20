Consider the following cyclic hemiacetal structure of D-mannose (an aldohexose sugar molecule):
Draw its straight-chain Fischer projection.
Number the carbons and identify the anomeric carbon in the following monosaccharide. Identify whether it is the α or ß anomer.
L-Rhamnose is a deoxy sugar that can be found in various plants. Compare the structure of L-rhamnose with the structure of α-L-mannose and answer the following question. Is 6-deoxy-L-mannose an appropriate name for L-rhamnose? Explain why or why not.
Galactose is a monosaccharide sugar which can be found in milk. Given the open-chain form of D-galactose, draw its cyclic hemiacetal α and ß forms.
Determine whether the compound shown below is an ⍺ or β isomer.
Pentoses most commonly occur as furanose rings. Using the structure of D-xylose shown below, draw the furanose form of ß-D-xylofuranose.