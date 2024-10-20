Draw the enantiomer of the given sugar. Label the original sugar and its enantiomer as D- and L-sugars.
Is the structure shown below a D or L enantiomer?
Propose the plausible Fischer projections of the enantiomers of the following monosaccharides:
Provide the Fischer projections of the following monosaccharides:
D-mannose and L-mannose
The sugar in fruits and honey soluble in water, alcohols, and ethers is called D-fructose. Its Fischer projection is shown below:
Propose a plausible Fischer projection for L-fructose.
Examine the Fischer projections of the monosaccharides shown below:
What is their relationship? Are they structural isomers, diastereomers, enantiomers, or epimers? Additionally, classify each as either a D- or L-isomer.