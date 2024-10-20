The density of the purple solid (larger solid) is 9.6 g/cm3. Predict whether the density of the pink solid (smaller solid) is lower than, higher than, or the same as the purple solid.
A block of metal has a mass of 173 g and a volume of 19.4 cm3. What is the identity of the metal?
Determine the density (g/mL) of a sample of honey in the following scenario. An empty beaker has a mass of 104.256 g. The mass of the beaker increased to 303.130 g when 0.25 pt of honey was added to the beaker.
Determine if a tennis ball with a diameter of 6.53 cm and mass of 59.4 g will float or sink in water?
Calculate the density of an unknown substance if a container can hold 300 g of water (density = 1.00 g/cm3) but only 75.22 g of the substance.
240. mg/dL is considered to be a high concentration of cholesterol in the blood serum for a normal adult. Calculate the grams of cholesterol circulating in a person with a blood volume of 6.10 L.