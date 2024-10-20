- Download the worksheet to save time writing
A pharmacist needs to prepare a prescription for a patient who requires a daily dose of 1.5 g of cefuroxime to be taken every eight hours. The medication is available in 750 mg vials. How many vials will the pharmacist need to dispense for a day of treatment?
A technical-grade muriatic acid used in households is 28% HCl by volume. Calculate the volume (in mL) of HCl present in a 3.78 L bottle of muriatic acid.
A pound of kiwis costs 1.24 euros in Germany. Determine the price of a kilogram of kiwis in dollars if the exchange rate is 1.07 dollars/euro.
The weight of a gemstone is usually denoted in carats, where 1 carat = 200 mg. Calculate the mass (in grams) of a 20-carat diamond.
A student grabbed a handful of paper clips. It weighed 32.4 grams. Determine the number of paper clips he grabbed if one paper clip weighs 1.2 grams.
Calculate the gas mileage of an automobile, which is 15 km/L, in miles per gallon (mi/gal).
How long does it take for a light signal to make a round trip from the earth to the satellite and back to the earth if the satellite is 25 miles above earth? Express your answer in milliseconds (speed of light = 3.0x108 m/s)