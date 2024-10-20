What is the complementary nucleotide sequence that pairs with each base on the DNA strand, 5′ C-G-T-A-C-G-A 3′?
Which of the following correctly describes how the two nucleic acid strands in DNA are held together?
Which of the following best describes the orientation of antiparallel strands in DNA in terms of the 3' and 5' ends?
Which of the following incorrectly describes the similarities between nucleic acids and proteins?
DNA can denature, or unwind, when the hydrogen bonds between its base pairs break. This typically occurs at temperatures between 90 °C and 99 °C. Which of the following DNA strands would be expected to denature at a higher temperature?
Strand 1:
5' TAAAGCTTACGATAA 3'
3' ATTTCGAATGCTATT 5'
Strand 2:
5' GCGTCCGGCGTAGCC 3'
3' CGCAGGCCGCATCGG 5'