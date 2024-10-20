Identify the true statement/s from the following statements on the condensed structure and structural formula.
i) The structural formula and condensed structure are just the same.
ii) A condensed structure only shows the 2D orientation, while the structural formula shows the 3D orientation.
iii) A condensed structure only shows atoms, while the structural formula shows how the atoms are bonded to one another.
iv) A condensed structure does not explicitly show lone-pair electrons and multiple bonds.
Identify the empirical formula of a 10.98 g sample if 8.12 g of it is oxygen and the rest is nitrogen.
Choose below which pertains to the empirical formula of Hg2(ClO4)2