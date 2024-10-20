What is the minimum energy required for a chemical reaction to occur?
Determine and explain which of the following reactions is more rapid: reaction A with Eact = 10.5 kJ/mol (2.50 kcal/mol) or reaction B with Eact = 20.9 kJ/mol (5.00 kcal/mol).
The activation energies of the forward and reverse reactions of a system are 50.0 kJ/mol (12.0 kcal/mol) and 75 kJ/mol (17.9 kcal/mol), respectively. Create an energy diagram for this system and determine whether the forward reaction is endergonic or exergonic.
Label the energy diagram shown below:
For the reaction
A + B → C + D
identify the arrow that represents the activation energy of the forward reaction.