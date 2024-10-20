Describe the reaction catalyzed by the enzyme alanine transaminase.
What is the substrate in the following reaction as written?
Which enzyme would break down a protein molecule?
Determine which of the reactions is/are catalyzed by decarboxylase.
Consider the following reaction catalyzed by malate dehydrogenase that occurs in two steps:
To which class of enzymes does malate dehydrogenase belong?
Determine the name of the class of enzymes responsible for the rearrangement of atoms within a molecule.
An enzyme utilizes flavin adenine dinucleotide (FAD) in its active site. Classify this enzyme as a simple enzyme, an enzyme that requires a coenzyme, or an enzyme that requires a cofactor.