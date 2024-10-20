GOB Chemistry
The substrate shown below was discovered to be held by some amino acid side chains in an enzyme's active site. Can the amino acids phenylalanine, valine, and lysine be found in the active site? Why?
If a histidine side chain is present in the active site of an enzyme, indicate its likely role.
Determine which of the following descriptions matches the enzyme-substrate (ES) complex.
In the context of the enzyme chemistry, determine which of the following statements matches the substrate description.