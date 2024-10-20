A patient's blood potassium (K+) level was measured as 0.025 g/dL. If the normal range is 3.5-5.5 mEq/L, is the value above the normal range of K+ in blood?
Consider 6 moles of SO42− ions. Calculate the number of equivalents in this amount of ions.
A certain sports drink has the following ingredients: 1.10 mEq/L Ca 2+, 0.494 mEq/L Mg2+, 22.6 mEq/L Cl–, and 0.402% (m/v) fructose. What is the concentration of each ingredient in molarity (in millimolar)? Note that the molecular weight of fructose is 180.16 g/mol.
A solution available in the laboratory contains 450. mEq/L of I – ions. Calculate the volume (in mL) of the solution needed to provide 2.50 g of I– ions.
Determine the mass (in grams) required to create a solution containing 0.16 Eq Ni2+.
Which of the following is true about a solution when it contains 7.2 mEq/L of Fe3+?