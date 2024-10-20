GOB Chemistry
An ester is formed by the reaction of two molecules of the unnatural amino acid shown below.
What is the structure of the ester product?
True or false. Isoamyl acetate is responsible for the smell of fruity bananas. It is formed by the reaction of the carboxylic acid and alcohol shown below:
What is the triester formed by the reaction of glycerol and lauric acid?
What is the structure of the ester formed from the reaction of butyric acid and methyl alcohol?
Draw the line-angle structure of the ester formed in the reaction shown below:
Propyl propanoate is used in the fragrance industry for its fruity odor. Determine the name of the carboxylic acid and alcohol involved in its synthesis.