Consider the following reaction:
2 Sn(s) + O2(g) → 2 SnO(s), ΔH = −561.42 kJ/mol (−134.18 kcal/mol)
Is the reaction spontaneous at all temperatures?
Identify the true statement from the following statements on factor/s affecting the spontaneity of a reaction.
The reaction X(s) → Y(g) + Z(g) is illustrated in the following figure.
If the reaction has ΔH = 43.2 kJ/mol (10.3 kcal/mol), determine the sign of its ΔS.
Based on the Gibbs free energy equation (ΔG = ΔH − TΔS), which of the following correctly explains when a reaction might be endothermic but exergonic?
Consider the following reaction:
(C2H5)2O(l) ⇌ (C2H5)2O(g)
The ΔH and ΔS for the reaction above are 26.5 kJ/mol (6.34 kcal/mol) and 86.1 J/mol•K (20.6 cal/mol•K), respectively. Determine the values of ΔH (in kJ/mol and kcal/mol) and ΔS (in J/mol•K and cal/mol•K) for the following reaction:
(C2H5)2O(g) ⇌ (C2H5)2O(l)
Choose the true statement from the following statements differentiating an exergonic reaction from an exothermic reaction.