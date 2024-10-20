- Download the worksheet to save time writing
Provide the equation that shows the conversion of 1,3-biphosphoglycerate to 3-phosphoglycerate by ADP. Determine the step at which 3-phosphoglycerate enters the glycolysis pathway.
How many ATP molecules are consumed or produced during the conversion of one molecule of 2-phosphoglycerate into pyruvate in glycolysis?
Which of the following statements correctly describes how the catabolism of dihydroxyacetone differs from that of glucose? (Select all that apply.)
I. Dihydroxyacetone (DHAP) is an intermediate in glycolysis, while glucose is the starting material for glycolysis.
II. Dihydroxyacetone is directly phosphorylated to form glyceraldehyde-3-phosphate, while glucose undergoes a series of enzymatic reactions to be converted into glycolytic intermediates.
III. Glucose enters glycolysis as glucose-6-phosphate, and dihydroxyacetone is converted to glyceraldehyde-3-phosphate.
IV. Dihydroxyacetone can be converted into glyceraldehyde-3-phosphate, while glucose requires conversion into fructose-1,6-bisphosphate before this conversion.
Choose the correct statement about the glycolysis step where 1,3-bisphosphoglycerate is converted to 3-phosphoglycerate.
Which of the given terms best explains the conversion of dihydroxyacetone phosphate to glyceraldehyde-3-phosphate?