Which of the following statements correctly describes how the catabolism of dihydroxyacetone differs from that of glucose? (Select all that apply.)

I. Dihydroxyacetone (DHAP) is an intermediate in glycolysis, while glucose is the starting material for glycolysis.

II. Dihydroxyacetone is directly phosphorylated to form glyceraldehyde-3-phosphate, while glucose undergoes a series of enzymatic reactions to be converted into glycolytic intermediates.

III. Glucose enters glycolysis as glucose-6-phosphate, and dihydroxyacetone is converted to glyceraldehyde-3-phosphate.

IV. Dihydroxyacetone can be converted into glyceraldehyde-3-phosphate, while glucose requires conversion into fructose-1,6-bisphosphate before this conversion.