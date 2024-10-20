Please be aware that you practice a sample exam set, which means that it’s mimicking a real exam. In order to have more accurate experience:
or
- Download the worksheet to save time writing
- Start solving the practice problems
- If you're stuck, watch the video solutions
- See your summary to get more insights
In the conversion of pyruvate to acetyl CoA, which of the following statements accurately describe/s what happens to the third carbon atom? (Select all that apply.)
I. The third carbon atom is expelled as carbon dioxide (CO₂).
II. The third carbon atom is converted into acetyl CoA.
III. The third carbon atom is stored within the mitochondrial matrix.
IV. The third carbon atom is removed during the decarboxylation process.
What are the conditions that guide lactate dehydrogenase to convert pyruvate to lactate? In which tissues or organisms does this process occur?
Determine if the statement is true or false. Correct the statement if it is false:
96 moles of ATP are generated from the catabolism of 3 moles of fructose by glycolysis in liver cells.
Which of the following pathway/s involve/s production of glucose?
I. Glycogenesis
II. Glycogenolysis
III. Gluconeogenesis
IV. Pentose Phosphate Pathway
Which glucose-regulating hormone is responsible for signaling cells to uptake glucose?
Which of the following best describes the function of bile salts in the process of fat digestion?
Draw the structure of an unsaturated fatty acid with 20 carbons and two double bonds located at carbons 5 and 10. Is this molecule "linear" or "bent"?
A serving of mixed nuts contains 200.0 kcal of energy with 18.00 g of fat. Calculate the kilocalories resulting from fat, and the percentage of total kilocalories from fat (1.000 g of fat = 9.000 kcal).
Which of the following represents the condensed formula of the ester formed in jojoba wax from the reaction of stearic acid (18:0) and 1-docosanol (CH3(CH2)21OH)?
A triacylglycerol consists of two molecules of linolenic acid and one molecule of stearic acid. Draw its structure.
Write a balanced chemical equation for the hydrogenation of triolein, a fat consisting of glycerol and three oleic acid molecules. Use condensed structural formulas.
Which specific reaction is depicted below: hydrogenation, esterification, saponification, substitution, or hydrolysis?
Draw the products formed from the base hydrolysis of phosphatidylserine shown below.
Draw the products formed from the base-catalyzed hydrolysis of sphingomyelin shown below.
Which of the following best describes how LDL differs from VLDL?
Which of the following components of the cell membrane is found interspersed between phospholipid molecules?
Identify the type of transport that will occur for oxygen (O2) across a biological membrane.
Provide the hydrolysis products of the triacylglycerol shown below with pancreatic lipase. Draw only one of each product.
True or false. Correct the statement if it is false:
After the absorption in the intestine, cholesterol is transported in its free form.
A strategy that is employed in a variety of biochemical pathways involves investing energy early on and reaping a large energy payoff at the end. Which of the following statements demonstrates its application in fat catabolism?
True or False (if false, correct the following statement.): The process of activating fatty acids releases ATP.
Determine the number of acetyl-CoA molecules generated from the catabolism of stearic acid (CH3(CH2)16COOH), and provide the number of β-oxidations needed.