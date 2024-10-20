Please be aware that you practice a sample exam set, which means that it’s mimicking a real exam. In order to have more accurate experience:
- Download the worksheet to save time writing
- Start solving the practice problems
- If you're stuck, watch the video solutions
- See your summary to get more insights
True or False: Butane has a higher boiling point than isobutane (2-methylpropane).
Draw the structural formula of the straight-chain isomer of the compound with the molecular formula C12H26
Draw the condensed structural formula of the Lewis structure shown below.
Provide the condensed structure of the following line-angle structure:
What functional groups are present in the chemical structure shown below?
What is the correct IUPAC name for the following alkane?
Sketch a line structure and condensed structure for the compound 3,3,4-trimethylhexane. Classify the carbons in the structure as primary, secondary, tertiary, or quaternary.
What is the name of the following alkane, following the IUPAC rules?
Provide the IUPAC name of the molecule below.
Write the condensed formula of 2,2-difluoro-3-isopropylpentane.
What are the structures of the two doubly brominated isomers produced by the light-induced reaction of 2,2,3,3-tetramethylbutane with Br2?
Classify the following drawings if they are saturated or unsaturated carbon compounds.
Using condensed structural formulas, show all possible haloalkane isomers that satisfy the following descriptions: a total of five carbons, contain chlorine, and have the longest chain of four carbon atoms.
Identify the chiral center in 5-methylhexan-3-ol.
Draw the correct structure for cis-3,4-dibromo-3-hexene.
Give the condensed structural formula of the molecule with the name 5-chloro-3-octyne.
Organic reactions in biochemistry can be generally grouped as addition, elimination, or substitution. From those groups, how would you classify the reaction below?
(i) Provide the structure of the alkene reactant that was used to make the following product:
(ii) Identify the other reagent required for the reaction to occur.
Predict the product of hydrogenation of 3-ethylhex-3-ene in the presence of PtO2, a platinum catalyst.
Draw the structure of the alkene and identify the other reagent required to produce the following product:
What is the starting material needed for the hydration reaction below?
Draw the line-angle structure for 4-bromo-2,3-dichlorophenol.