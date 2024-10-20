GOB Chemistry
Changing the pressure will not affect the boiling point of a liquid. Is this true or false?
Predict whether the boiling points of F2, Cl2 and Br2, are arranged in increasing or decreasing order. Justify your answer.
Which of the following statements does NOT describe volatile liquids
Identify the compound that has the highest melting point.
Arrange the following compounds in order of increasing vapor pressure.
i) CH3CH3
ii) CH3CH2CH2CH2CH2OH
iii) CH3CH2CH2CH2CH2CH2CH3
iv)
Identify which compound below is expected to have the highest surface tension: