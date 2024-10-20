GOB Chemistry
Select the major type of attractive (electrostatic) forces existing between the particles of strontium chloride (SrCl2), a salt used in fireworks.
Identify the molecule that only exhibits London (dispersion) forces
Identify which of the following molecules can form h-bonds with water
a) CH3COCH3
b) CH3OH
c) (CH3)2CHCOOH
d) C3H8
Identify which is more polarizable between He and Ar
Identify the strongest intermolecular present in carboxylic acid
Which property below signifies a strong intermolecular force between molecules.