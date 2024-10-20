GOB Chemistry
Indicate whether the following symptoms are for hypoglycemia or hyperglycemia.
(i) high blood sugar level, frequent urination, increased thirst, and low blood pressure
(ii) low blood sugar level, shakiness, sweating, and hunger
True or False: Weight gain is one of the symptoms of Type I diabetes.
Diabetics are more prone to developing cataracts. How is diabetes linked to cataracts?
Identify the carbohydrates that undergo digestion inside the small intestine
(i) Sucrose
(ii) Maltose
(iii) Starch
(iv) Lactose.
Classify the following process as an anabolic or catabolic reaction.
The metabolic breakdown of glucose with the production of ATP.