Which of the following statement/s accurately describe/s the limitations of gluconeogenesis in plants and animals, as well as the roles of fatty acids, carbohydrates, and enzymes?

I. Gluconeogenesis in animals cannot use fatty acids to produce glucose.

II. Plants can perform gluconeogenesis and use various substrates, including amino acids, to generate glucose.

III. Gluconeogenesis can directly convert fatty acids into glucose, making it an efficient process for glucose production from fat stores.

IV. Plants lack gluconeogenesis because they rely solely on fatty acids to produce glucose for energy.