According to the kinetic molecular theory of gases, one can smell from far away the odor of baking cookies because gas particles move constantly, randomly, and rapidly, eventually filling an entire area. Is this correct?
According to the kinetic molecular theory of gases, heating the air in a hot air balloon speeds up the motion of air particles, increases the pressure, and expands the balloon, enabling it to rise. Is this true?
True or False: According to the kinetic molecular theory of gases, the density of gases is high because gas particles are very far apart, resulting in a high volume-to-mass ratio.
Consider equal masses of O2(g) and HI(g) that are in separate containers with equal volume and temperature. Which of the statements below is true?