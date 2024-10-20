GOB Chemistry
Shown in the figure below is a reaction mixture.
Determine from the following representations the product mixture that follows the law of conservation of mass.
Calculate the mass of PCl3 is formed by the reaction of 13.54 g sample of phosphorus and 64.26 g of chlorine assuming it is the only product produced.
In a balanced chemical equation, which of the following must have the same values on both sides?
I. the molecules of each type on each sideII. the atoms of each type on each sideIII. the mass on each side