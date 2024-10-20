How does elevating the temperature affect the equilibrium of the reaction between uranium and fluorine gas?
U(s) + 3 F2(g) ⇌ UF6(g) ΔH = −513.24 kcal/mol (−2147.4 kJ/mol)
How will the change below affect the direction of equilibrium in the following reaction between sulfur and oxygen gas?
2 S(s) + 3 O2(g) ⇌ 2 SO3(g) ΔH = –189.1 kcal/mol (–791.4 kJ/mol)
Sulfur trioxide (SO3) produced is continuously collected in a separate container.
True or False. At equilibrium, catalysts have no effect on the amount of reactants and products, but they do change the activation energy.
How does increasing the pressure (decreasing the volume) shift the equilibrium of the reaction of uranium with fluorine gas?
U(s) + 3 F2(g) → UF6(g) ΔH = −513.24 kcal/mol (−2147.4 kJ/mol)
Consider the following gas-phase reaction:
H2(g) + Br2(g) ⇌ 2 HBr(g); ΔH = –72.6 kJ
If the temperature changes, which reaction characteristics will be affected?
I. Equilibrium concentrations
II. Equilibrium constant