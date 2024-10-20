The high-energy fuel 1,1-dimethylhydrazine reacts spontaneously with oxygen to give gaseous products according to the following reaction:
N2H2(CH3)2 (l) + O2 (g) → CO2 (g) + H2O (g) + N2 (g) (unbalanced)
If 50.0 kg of this fuel is reacted with the same mass of oxygen, which of the two reactants will serve as the limiting reagent?
Shown below is a representation of a reaction mixture. A reaction proceeds according to the following balanced chemical equation: X2 + 2 Y → 2 XY. Find the theoretical yield of the product.
Consider 5.15 mol of aluminum metal is reacting 4.29 mol of oxygen. Calculate the aluminum oxide formed.
Identify the limiting reagent if 212.5 g solid CaCO3 is allowed to react with 160.0 g HCl and 46.8 grams of CO2 is produced.
The balanced reaction is shown below:
CaCO3(s) + 2 HCl(aq) → CaCl2(aq) + CO2(g) + H2O(l)
Calculate the moles of NO2(g) required to react with 4.04 moles of H2O to produce 10.76 moles of HNO3
The balanced reaction is shown below:
3 NO2 (g) + H2O (l) → 2 HNO3 (l) + NO (g)