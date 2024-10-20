GOB Chemistry
Classify the lipoprotein described below and explain your answer:
The most dense lipoprotein.
Triacylglycerols synthesized in the liver are transported by which type of lipoprotein?
True or False: Cholesterol is transported from the liver throughout the body by HDLs to be converted to bile acids for excretion.
Which of the following best describes why HDL is called "good" cholesterol?
True or false. Correct the statement if it is false:
After the absorption in the intestine, cholesterol is transported in its free form.