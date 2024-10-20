Each human blink lasts for 100 ms to 400 ms. Identify the complete name of "ms" from the following choices.
Identify the complete name correctly paired with its abbreviation from the following:
Choose the larger unit – kJ or J.
Compare the units of kilometer and millimeter. Which is a smaller unit, the kilometer or the millimeter?
Which of the following numerical values is paired with the correct metric prefix?
The working volume of a bioreactor is 3.50 kL. What is the working volume of the bioreactor in liters?
Convert the volume of a 117 cm3 bedroom to m3