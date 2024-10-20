- Download the worksheet to save time writing
Vinyl acetate (C4H6O2) is commonly used in producing industrial chemicals. A 20.0 g sample of C4H6O2 is dissolved in 70.0 grams of water. The solution obtained has a density of 0.982 g/mL. Determine the molarity of the solution.
The overall concentration of creatinine (C4H7N3O) in urine was carefully approximated as 5.92 mM. Calculate the amount (in g) of creatinine present in 10.0 mL of a urine sample collected during an annual check-up.
A chemist added 375 mL of 4.2 x 10-3 mM silver(II) oxide, AgO, solution to a flask. Determine the mass in micrograms of AgO the chemist has added to the flask. Express your answer to 2 sig figs.
A calcium bromide solution contains 185 mmol of calcium bromide (CaBr2). If the concentration of the solution is 2.85 mol/L, calculate the volume of the solution in milliliters. Answer in the correct number of significant figures.
Commercial grade HCl solutions usually have a concentration of 31.0% by mass HCl in water. If the solution has a density of 1.20 g/mL, calculate the molarity of the HCl solution.