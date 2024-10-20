Provide the balanced neutralization reaction of an organic acid present in the soil, formic acid (HCOOH) with lime (Ca(OH)2), a base used for neutralizing acidic soil.
Aqueous solutions of a cation (green) and anion (red) are mixed together, resulting in the formation of a solid. Identify the ions that can possibly cause the reaction.
Write a molecular equation for the following precipitation reactions. If no precipitate forms, write NO REACTION.
1. aluminum sulfate and sodium phosphate
2. chromium (III) nitrate and strontium iodide
3. copper (II) nitrate and lithium phosphate
Consider the following neutralization reaction:
Ba(OH)2(aq) + 2 HNO3(aq) → X + H2O(l)
When this equation is completed and balanced, which of the following would replace "X"?