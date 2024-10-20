GOB Chemistry
True or False: CF4 is a nonpolar molecule since the central carbon atom has no lone pairs, while NBr3 is a polar molecule due to the presence of a lone pair on the central nitrogen atom.
Determine the shape and polarity of the molecule described: A molecule has its central atom singly bonded to four identical atoms using polar covalent bonds.
Shown below is the Lewis structure of a compound.
Identify its molecular shape representation from diagrams I through IV and give the name of the shape. Determine whether the molecule is polar or nonpolar if all the bonds are polar covalent.
Identify the compound below that has a polar bond but is non-polar.
Which of the following molecules is non-polar?