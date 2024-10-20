Draw the structure of the following compound: 4-isopropylheptane-2,6-diol.
What is the formula and IUPAC name of the triol also known as glycerin?
Is the given alcohol tertiary, secondary, or primary?
Give the condensed or line-angle structure (if cyclic compound) of 4-ethyl-2-hexanol.
For the following condensed structural formulae, with corresponding IUPAC nomenclatures, which of them satisfies the alcohol formula of C3H8O?
Provide the correct IUPAC name for the following compound:
Identify if HO-CH2-CH3 is water-soluble, slightly water-soluble, or water-insoluble. Explain.