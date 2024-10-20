GOB Chemistry
Is the given alkane incorrectly named? If so, what is wrong with the provided name, and what is its correct name?
Give the IUPAC name for the given alkane below.
The following name is incorrect: 3-butylheptane. Draw its bond-line structure and write its correct name.
Which of the following is the proper IUPAC name of the compound shown below?
Give the condensed structural formula for the line-angle formula shown below and provide its IUPAC name.
Provide the correct systematic name for the structure shown below:
Give the correct systematic name for the structure shown below: