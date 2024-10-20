Give the name of the following amine:
Identify the IUPAC name of the following molecule: (CH(CH3)2)2NH
Determine the common name of the molecule shown below:
Draw the structure of ethylpentylamine using a line-angle formula.
The compound with the molecular formula C2H7N has two amine isomers. Provide the condensed structural formula and the common name of the isomer classified as a secondary amine.
Consider the following amine:
Provide its common name and classify it as primary (1°), secondary (2°), or tertiary (3°) amine.