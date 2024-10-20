Provide the IUPAC name of the given cycloalkane. (Note: Priority is assigned alphabetically to the attached groups.)
Give the condensed structure for 1-isopropyl-3,6-dipropylcyclooctane.
The compound shown below is incorrectly named. Identify the error and give its correct name.
Sketch the line-angle structure for the compound sec-butylcyclooctane.
Provide the IUPAC name of the molecule below.
Provide the name for the cycloalkane corresponding to the molecular formula C5H10.
Give the line-angle structure and the IUPAC name of the compound described below:
An 8-membered cycloalkane with the molecular formula C9H18.