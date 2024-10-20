Which structure meets the following specifications: a cyclic alpha-hydroxy ketone with a formula of C6H10O2?
What is the line structure of the following compound? Does it contain an aldehyde functional group or a ketone functional group?
What is the correct structure for the following ketone?
1,1-dichlorohexan-2-one
What is the IUPAC name for the given ketone?
Which of the following structures represents a ketone with the longest chain of 5 carbon atoms and a chemical formula of C7H14O? What is its IUPAC name and common name?
Compound M is a secondary alcohol with a formula of C4H10O. Compound M can undergo dehydration by heating with a strong acid to produce compound N with a formula of C4H8. Compound M can also undergo oxidation to produce compound L with a formula of C4H8O. What are the IUPAC names and condensed structural formulas for the compounds M, N, and L?
Which of these is the condensed structural formula of ethyl propyl ketone?