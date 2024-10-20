GOB Chemistry
What is the condensed structural formula for 1,1,3,3-tetrabromopropane?
Draw the line-angle formula of the cyclic compound 1,3-dichlorocyclobutane.
What is the correct IUPAC name for the given compound?
Provide the IUPAC name of the compound below.
Determine the correct name of the substituent given below:
Cl―
Write the condensed formula of 2,2-difluoro-3-isopropylpentane.
In the production of non-stick cookware, a compound known as Teflon is used. The IUPAC name for the primary chemical in Teflon is tetrafluoroethene. Propose the Lewis structure for this compound.