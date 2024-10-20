Typical energy values of carbohydrates, fats, and proteins are 4 kcal/g, 9 kcal/g, and 4 kcal/g, respectively. An adult was advised to commit to a 1550 kcal diet. If they stick to the plan instead of their current daily diet tabulated below, and a loss of 3500 kcal equals a loss of 1.0 lb, how many days (in 1 s.f.) will it take the adult to lose 11.0 lb?