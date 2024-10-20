- Download the worksheet to save time writing
Typical energy values of carbohydrates, fats, and proteins are 4 kcal/g, 9 kcal/g, and 4 kcal/g, respectively. An adult was advised to commit to a 1550 kcal diet. If they stick to the plan instead of their current daily diet tabulated below, and a loss of 3500 kcal equals a loss of 1.0 lb, how many days (in 1 s.f.) will it take the adult to lose 11.0 lb?
Select the answer that best describes potential energy.
Two cups of a pumpkin soup recipe contain 27 g, 11 g, and 9.5 g of carbohydrates, fat, and protein, respectively. Calculate the energy in kilocalories and kilojoules in the soup (energy values: carbohydrate = 4.0 kcal/g = 17.0 kJ/g, fat = 9.0 kcal/g = 38.0 kJ/g, and protein = 4.0 kcal/g = 17.0 kJ/g). Round off final answers to the tens place.
Describe the changes in the potential and kinetic energy of a pendulum as it swings back and forth.
An adult weighing 60.0 kg consumes a boxed meal consisting of a steak and a baked potato. Given the table below, determine the number of hours of walking needed to burn off the kilocalories from the food set. The energy values of carbohydrates, fat, and protein are 4 kcal/g, 9 kcal/g, and 4 kcal/g, respectively, and walking expends 200 kcal/h.
Calculate the energy value (kcal/g) if the temperature of 380 g of water increased from 25.0 °C to 40.1 °C when 0.80 g of butter was burned in a calorimeter.