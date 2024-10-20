- Download the worksheet to save time writing
A red blood cell is placed in a 2% (m/v) NaCl solution. Identify what makes the red blood cell shrink, as shown in the figure.
Choose the illustration that depicts a red blood cell in a 100 mL glucose solution containing 5 grams of glucose:
Determine whether a 0.9 g NaCl in a 100 mL NaCl solution is isotonic, hypotonic, or hypertonic to a red blood cell.
There are two solutions of magnesium chloride (MgCl2) at different concentrations given below. Determine which compartment (I or II) will increase in volume if the two solutions are separated by a semipermeable membrane:
Two liquids are placed in a container and separated by a semipermeable membrane. The purple spheres represent the solute molecules while the gray spheres represent the solvent molecules. Which of the following diagram depicts once equilibrium is established?
Gather some information about dialysis and determine whether the following statement is true or false: Hemodialysis is an example of osmosis while peritoneal dialysis is an example of reverse osmosis.
When water evaporates, what will happen to the osmotic pressure of an aqueous solution?