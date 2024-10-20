- Download the worksheet to save time writing
- Start solving the practice problems
- If you're stuck, watch the video solutions
- See your summary to get more insights
True or False: The stepwise oxidation of fatty acids is called β-oxidation because the β-carbon of the fatty acid is oxidized in each cycle.
Determine the total number of acetyl-CoA molecules produced by the catabolism of a single glyceryl trimyristate molecule.
True or False: In the citric acid cycle, the three reactions that are similar to the first three reactions of the β oxidation of a fatty acid are the following:
Dehydrogenation of succinate to fumarate
Hydration of fumarate to malate
Oxidation of malate to oxaloacetate
In the β-oxidation of stearic acid, a C18 fatty acid, which of the following reactions involves the conversion of stearoyl CoA and FAD to α,β-unsaturated stearoyl CoA and FADH2?
In the β-oxidation of stearic acid, a C18 fatty acid, which of the following reactions involves the conversion of stearic acid, CoA, and ATP to stearoyl CoA?
A student is studying the complete oxidation of tetracontanoic acid. It is a saturated fatty acid with 40 carbon atoms (40:0). How many β oxidation cycles are required for its complete oxidation?
Consider arachidic acid (20:0) found in peanut oil. Draw the activated form of arachidic acid in preparation for β oxidation.