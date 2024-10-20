- Download the worksheet to save time writing
Determine if the statement is true or false considering the different metal ions, especially iron, copper, zinc, and manganese:
The mentioned metal ions do not serve a function in the ETC and ATP synthesis.
Explain your answer.
True or false: The two primary functions of the electron-transport chain (including oxidative phosphorylation) are to produce water and to convert ATP to ADP. Explain.
True or false: O2, ADP, NAD+, and FAD are the ultimate products of the electron-transport chain + oxidative phosphorylation.
Correct the statement if it is false.
Which of the following statements about the H+ gradient are correct?
I. The H⁺ gradient is primarily established by the decarboxylation reactions of the citric acid cycle.
II. The flow of protons through ATP synthase from the intermembrane space to the matrix drives the synthesis of ATP.
III. The H⁺ gradient is maintained by the transfer of electrons from NADH and FADH₂ through the electron transport chain.
IV. The dissipation of the H⁺ gradient without ATP synthesis can lead to the production of heat instead of ATP.
What is the ATP yield when 5 molecules of NADH are oxidized to NAD+?
Organisms produce heat to maintain body temperature in response to environmental changes through a process called thermogenesis. Which metabolic processes are disrupted in thermogenesis?