GOB Chemistry
Solve for the pH of the following basic solution: 0.0482 M sodium hydroxide (NaOH).
Give the pH of the following strong acid solution: 0.118 M perchloric acid (HClO4).
Find the hydronium ion concentration of a 0.135 M HI solution.
Calculate the hydronium ion concentration of the following: a 0.0325 M LiOH strong electrolyte solution.
A solution is made by adding 35.0 mL of 0.03 M HBr to 900 mL of pure water. Calculate the pH of the solution.
What is the pH of a 0.000440 M HNO3 solution? Express the answer with correct significant figures.