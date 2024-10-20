GOB Chemistry
Is the following an example of physical or chemical property? Sodium chloride does not conduct electricity in its solid state.
Classify the following statement as a physical or chemical property: Bromine vapor is amber-colored at standard temperature and pressure.
Hydrogen peroxide, H2O2, is a compound used as a bleaching agent. Its melting point and boiling point are –0.43°C and 150.2°C, respectively. What would be the physical state of hydrogen peroxide if the surrounding temperature is 40.0°C?
Select the physical property from the following: