Comparing arachidic acid (a saturated fatty acid) and eicosapentaenoic acid (a polyunsaturated fatty acid), both containing 20 carbon atoms, why does arachidic acid have a significantly higher melting point?
Determine and explain which fatty acid has a lower melting point: arachidonic acid or palmitic acid.
Determine and encircle the chiral carbon atoms (if any) in the following structure. What determines their chirality?
Considering the structures of fatty acids, explain why sunflower oil, a polyunsaturated oil, has a lower melting point than peanut oil, a monounsaturated oil.
Coconut oil, a saturated fat, solidifies at 25°C, while corn oil, a polyunsaturated fat, remains liquid at room temperature. Explain the reason for this difference in the physical states at room temperature.