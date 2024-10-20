True or False. The formula with charge for arsenate, a polyatomic ion, is AsO33−.
The same general formula is observed for oxyanions in the same group and is therefore named similarly
Identify the names of the oxyanions of bromine and iodine BrO3−, BrO4−, IO3−, IO4−
Oxygen and sulfur have a high affinity in chemical reactions with each other. These two elements form a large number of compounds when they react. Sulfur forms many oxyacids that dissociate into their oxyanions in solutions. One of the many sulfur oxyanions is the bisulfite anion. Write a chemical formula for this oxyanion.