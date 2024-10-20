GOB Chemistry
Which group is responsible for the overall charge of a DNA molecule? Is DNA neutral, negatively or positively charged?
Why is the synthesis of polynucleotides directed from the 5' end to the 3' end?
Given the following dinucleotide structure, identify the nucleotides present and label the 5' and 3' ends of each strand.
Which of the following best describes the components that alternate to form the backbone of a DNA molecule?
Select the correct structure of the dinucleotide CT found in DNA. Ensure the 5' and 3' ends are labeled, and the phosphodiester bond between cytosine and thymine is correctly identified.