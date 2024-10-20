Which of the following statements about the different fates of pyruvate and their respective products is/are correct?
I. Under aerobic conditions, pyruvate is converted into acetyl-CoA, which then enters the citric acid cycle in the mitochondria.
II. Pyruvate is converted into glucose in the mitochondria under all conditions.
III. Pyruvate is always converted into ethanol in yeast cells, regardless of the oxygen availability.
IV. Under aerobic conditions, pyruvate is converted directly into lactate in the mitochondria.
In the conversion of pyruvate to acetyl CoA, which of the following statements accurately describe/s what happens to the third carbon atom? (Select all that apply.)
I. The third carbon atom is expelled as carbon dioxide (CO₂).
II. The third carbon atom is converted into acetyl CoA.
III. The third carbon atom is stored within the mitochondrial matrix.
IV. The third carbon atom is removed during the decarboxylation process.
Which of the following molecules will yield the highest amount of ATP per mole during complete oxidation in cellular respiration?