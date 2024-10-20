Choose the statement that best describes the rate of a reaction:
Consider the following reaction:
2 SeO2(g) + O2(g) → 2 SeO3(g)
Determine the effect on the reaction rate if two moles of SeO2 are added.
Changing the concentration of the reactants will not affect the rate of reaction. Is this true or false?
A chemist is trying to observe the decomposition of H2O2(l) into H2O(l) and O2(g). One reaction set-up involved 5.00 g H2O2 being placed in a 500-mL flask at 30 °C. Another set-up involved 5.00 g H2O2 being placed in a 1.0-L flask at 30 °C. Which explains why the second setup would have a slower reaction?
Which statements apply to the function/s of a catalyst in a reaction?
A. The catalyst increases the activation energy of a reaction.
B. The catalyst decreases the activation energy of a reaction.
C. The catalyst has no effect on the activation energy.
D. The catalyst increases the rate constant.
E. The catalysts decreases the rate constant.
F. The catalysts has no effect on the rate constant.