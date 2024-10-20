Consider the following reaction:
Zn2+(aq) + 2e− → Zn(s)
Determine whether the reaction above involves oxidation or reduction.
Consider the following reaction:
2 Cu2O3(s) + 3 C(s) → 4 Cu(s) + 3 CO 2(g)
Identify the species that is reduced and the species that is oxidized
Identify the oxidizing agent in the following redox reaction. (You do not have to balance the equation).
S2O32−(aq) + I3−(aq) → S4O62−(aq) + I−(aq)
From the reactions below, select the one that is a redox reaction.
Which of the following statements about this redox reaction is incorrect?
MnO4−(aq) + 5 Fe2+(aq) + 8 H+(aq) → Mn2+(aq) + 5 Fe3+(aq) + 4 H2O(l)