The addition of a hydride ion (H-) and a proton (H+) results in the reduction of a carbonyl group. The elimination of H- and H+ from an alcohol results in the formation of a carbonyl group. For the following reaction:
Identify the atom of the carbonyl where the hydride ion is added. Explain.
True or False: The alcohol CH3CH2C(CH3)(OH)CH2CH3 can be formed when an aldehyde or ketone undergoes a reduction reaction. Justify your answer.
Draw the alcohol product of the given reaction using a condensed structural formula:
reduction of propionaldehyde by hydrogen in the presence of a platinum catalyst
Give the line-angle formula of the alcohol formed when the molecule below is reduced using hydrogen and a nickel catalyst.
Which of the following is the structure of the alcohol produced when 4-bromocyclohexanone is reduced by hydrogen with a platinum catalyst?