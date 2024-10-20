Essential amino acids are necessary for proper protein synthesis and metabolic function and must be acquired through the diet. Which foods would you incorporate into your diet to correct an essential amino acid deficiency?
Which of the following best describes the relationship between phenylketonuria (PKU) and amino acid deficiency?
Choose the compounds that contain nitrogen:
i. starch
ii. nitrogen dioxide
iii. keratin
iv. norepinephrine
v. palmitic acid
vi. glucose
True or false. Correct the statement if it is false: Taking large quantities of a single amino acid dietary supplement doesn't affect the absorption of other amino acids even if the transport system is shared.
Besides proteins, which of the following molecules is synthesized in the body using nitrogen?